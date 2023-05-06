Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $97.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle



Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

