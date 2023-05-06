Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 7.9 %

OEC stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.