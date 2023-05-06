Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.13. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OR shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $655,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

