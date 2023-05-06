Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,414 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OM stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.10%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,620,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 21,649.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 440,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

