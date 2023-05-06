Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.65 EPS.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 37.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $38.25.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

