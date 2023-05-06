Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.65 EPS.

Shares of OMI traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

