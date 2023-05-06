Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $257,666.73

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $257,666.73 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,879.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00289387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00542492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00404727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,976,175 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.