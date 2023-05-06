Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $256,494.05

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $256,494.05 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,083.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00297093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00541182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00406228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,972,220 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

