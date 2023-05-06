PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,006 shares of company stock worth $3,683,533 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,873 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

