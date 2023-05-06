Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Palomar’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Palomar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Palomar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.