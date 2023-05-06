Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Palomar’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.
PLMR stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.04.
In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
