Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$24.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.84. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$18.14 and a twelve month high of C$31.97.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

