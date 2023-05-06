Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Paramount Global Trading Up 2.8 %
Paramount Global stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $34.50.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
