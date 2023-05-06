Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.09.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
