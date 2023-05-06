Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Featured Stories

