Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Patria Investments Stock Up 4.7 %

PAX opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $767.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.82 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.