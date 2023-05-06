Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Patria Investments Stock Up 4.7 %
PAX opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $767.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.65.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.82 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on PAX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
