PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Trading Up 5%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) shares were up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 5,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

PAX Global Technology Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and sale of electronic payment terminal products and related services. Its products include Android SmartPOS, Android SmartTablet, Countertop, PINpad, Multiplane, and Classic POS. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the PRC, Hong Kong, the United States of America, and Italy.

