Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PCTY. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Paylocity stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.52. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 111,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 40,913 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

