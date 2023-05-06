PBF Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

PBF Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years. PBF Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

