PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 5,962,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

