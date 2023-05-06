Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.668 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$43.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.57. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$40.81 and a 12 month high of C$53.58.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.30). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.59%. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9575597 EPS for the current year.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
