Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.668 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$43.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.57. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$40.81 and a 12 month high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.30). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.59%. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9575597 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.53.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

