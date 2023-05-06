PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PEP stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.27. 4,146,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,009. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

