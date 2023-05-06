Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $42.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

