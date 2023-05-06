Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $42.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.
Perion Network Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
