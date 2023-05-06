Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.10

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $10.99. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 11,523 shares trading hands.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

See Also

