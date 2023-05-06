Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Perpetual Energy Price Performance
Perpetual Energy stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
About Perpetual Energy
