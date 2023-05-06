Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84), with a volume of 61453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.84).
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Petra Diamonds Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of £129.92 million, a PE ratio of 6,690.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.66.
About Petra Diamonds
Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.
