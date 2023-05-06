Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.00 billion-$71.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.67 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.20. 10,089,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,582,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $215.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

