Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 713.33 ($8.91).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.18) to GBX 820 ($10.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.31) to GBX 655 ($8.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.87) to GBX 765 ($9.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 577.60 ($7.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 580 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 593.39. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 501 ($6.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,751.32%.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.83), for a total value of £48,562.66 ($60,672.99). In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.83), for a total value of £48,562.66 ($60,672.99). Also, insider Nicholas Shott bought 107,427 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.52) per share, with a total value of £646,710.54 ($807,984.18). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 107,474 shares of company stock valued at $64,700,898. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

