Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after acquiring an additional 96,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,155 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 3,550,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,521. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

