Pictet & Cie Europe SA Invests $19.05 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,048,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.78. 27,000,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,404,160. The company has a market capitalization of $596.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

