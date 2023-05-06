Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.21 on Friday, reaching $197.59. 4,284,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,467. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $8,884,870 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.