Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 10,696 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.91. 995,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

