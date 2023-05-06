Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 9,430 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,647. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

