Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.66. 45,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 13,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pioneer Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFS. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 139,437 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,528,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) operates as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Featured Articles

