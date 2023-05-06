Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

