Piper Sandler Boosts Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $15.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 9.14. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

