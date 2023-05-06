Piper Sandler Cuts Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $7.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

RWT stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 416,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

