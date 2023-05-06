Piper Sandler Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $80.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

