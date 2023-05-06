Piper Sandler Lowers PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $14.50

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -363.64%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,731 shares of company stock worth $184,897 and sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Articles

