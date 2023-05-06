Piper Sandler Lowers Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Price Target to $30.00

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anna T. Locke bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $27,472.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,181.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 11,153 shares of company stock valued at $324,401 in the last 90 days. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

