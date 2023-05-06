Piper Sandler Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $14.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.78.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

