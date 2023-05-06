Piper Sandler Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $30.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

