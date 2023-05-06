Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $59.61 million and $59,961.58 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00124454 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00046175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00031094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,203,610 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.