Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

