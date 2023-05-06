Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.55, but opened at $73.50. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 731,901 shares.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

