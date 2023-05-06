Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.70. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 220,188 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 12.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

