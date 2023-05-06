Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.70. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 220,188 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Platinum Group Metals Trading Up 1.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Platinum Group Metals (PLG)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.