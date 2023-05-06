PlatinX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $430,688.37 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

