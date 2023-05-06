PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 783,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,089. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.