Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Pool has raised its dividend by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $16.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.15. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 138,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

