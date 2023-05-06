PotCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,963.11 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $635,028.44 and $1,963.11 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 109.9% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,282,077 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

