PotCoin (POT) Trading 154.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $686,925.61 and approximately $316.25 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 154.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00299574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003337 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,282,071 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

