PotlatchDeltic Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.1%.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

